BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was seriously injured and various lanes of Interstate 85 were closed for hours Saturday after five vehicles were involved in three crashes in about a half hour, officials said.

The wrecks took place in northbound lanes starting just after 1:30 p.m. and spread from just south of mile marker 195 to mile marker 193, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper A.K. Parrish.

I-85 was finally cleared just before 6 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The first wreck happened just south of mile marker 195 near N.C. 96, according to Parrish.

That crash involved a small SUV and a car in the northbound lanes and there were no injuries. One driver was cited for an improper lane change, Parrish said.

Then, during the stopped traffic from the first wreck, a tractor-trailer crashed about a half-mile back, Parrish said.

The tractor-trailer swerved left to avoid stopped traffic and smashed into the guardrail, damaging a large section, the trooper said. No one was injured in that wreck, but the driver was cited in the crash and the left northbound lane was closed, Parrish said.

The third and final wreck took place about 30 minutes later as people were stopping for the tractor-trailer crash.

A stopped box truck was hit by the driver of a car, he said. The man who was driving the car was taken to Duke Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to Parrish.

In the final wreck, the right lane was closed.