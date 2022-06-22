APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Apex Wednesday night, police said.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a motorcycle crash on Davis Drive and Salem Church Road, near Salem Middle School.

The crash involved a car hitting the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The identities of both the car and motorcycle driver have yet to be released.

An investigation is ongoing.