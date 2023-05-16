ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is facing multiple charges after two shooters fired gunshots at a McDonald’s in Rocky Mount last week.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said Raekwon Alston, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm inside the city limits.

Alston is one of the shooters in a gunfire incident at McDonald’s at 3752 N. Wesleyan Blvd. on May 9.

Another involved shooter was taken to UNC Nash with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release. Police also said the shooting was targeted.

The other shooter has not been identified.

Furthermore, charges are pending for break/enter a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm, police said. Alston currently has a $250,000 secured bond.