ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured when two shooters fired gunshots at a McDonald’s in Rocky Mount Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported as gunfire at 2:20 p.m. at the McDonald’s at 3752 N. Wesleyan Blvd., according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence of a shooting,” the news release said.

Police went to 2420 N. Wesleyan Blvd. where they found one of the shooters with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release. That person was taken to UNC Nash for treatment.

“The investigation indicated that there were two shooters and it appears to be specifically targeted,” police said in the release.

The other shooter was found and is being interviewed by police.

No McDonald’s workers were injured. Also, police said no one was injured at the 2420 N. Wesleyan Blvd. location and the shooting did not take place there.

The local owner-operator of the McDonald’s franchise released a statement through police.

“We are shocked by this senseless act of violence that occurred at our restaurant. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we are relieved that no further injury occurred,” the McDonald’s owner said in the news release.

Police did not specify if the shooting occurred inside or outside the McDonalds or if the shooters were firing shots at each other.