LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Police continue to investigate a shooting at a Sheetz on Sunday night that injured a Henderson man.

At 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from the store on South Bickett Boulevard and found 27-year-old Brandon Blanchard in the store suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Paramedics transported Blanchard to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Two people connected to the incident were detained. They were questioned and released.

Police said Blanchard and one of these people had been in a previous relationship and that evidence suggested this incident was domestic in nature. Investigators said they are looking at a “possible self-defense aspect” to this incident.

No one has been charged in this incident yet but police said there is no shooter being sought. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Louisburg Police Department at (919)496-4175. If you have information you would like to share but are concerned about being involved in the case, please call or text our Anonymous Tip Line at (919)729-7232.