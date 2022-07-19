The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide off of Thoroughbred Lane (Harnett County Sheriff’s Office/Twitter).

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – One man is dead following a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Spring Lake, Major Aaron Meredith confirmed to CBS 17. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office has opened a homicide investigation.

Deputies responded to Thoroughbred Lane just before 8 p.m. and confirmed via Twitter that one adult male has been shot.

A CBS 17 crew then confirmed at 8:50 p.m. that the man died on scene.

Deputies currently have Thoroughbred Lane taped off at this time.

The CBS 17 crew said Major Meredith did not release the identity or age of the victim. However, the crew on scene did say deputies have a car taped off that has its doors open.

This is a developing story.