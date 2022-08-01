ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police say they’re looking for the suspect in a shooting that hurt one person and damaged a home Sunday night.

At approximately 9:33 p.m., officers say they responded to the 100 block of Jackson Street in regards to a shots fired call with one person being shot.

When they got there, they were told the person who had been shot was being taken to a hospital.

Investigators say they found multiple rounds in the area and a home had been shot into.

According to reports, the victim has a gunshot wound to his arm. They say he was treated and was in good condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-533-2810 or the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810.