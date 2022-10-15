ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced that a shooting investigation is underway Saturday night in Aberdeen.

On Saturday at 5:05 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Sherwood Drive near Aberdeen in regards to a man who was shot twice.

Fields said the victim was flown by helicopter to the hospital and his medical status is unknown.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random and there is no immediate danger to the public, Fields said.

Fields said the scene just off Sand Pit Road is active and the investigation is ongoing.