ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in a gang-related “large fight” inside a bar in downtown Rocky Mount early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police inside Moe & D’s Restaurant Grill & Bar at 123 S. Church St., according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

The stabbing happened just one night after three people were charged when a large fight spread outside a nearby downtown Rocky Mount bar, police said.

“Officers searched the business’s interior and exterior but did not locate the victim,” the news release.

People at the scene told police the victim was being driven to UNC Nash Healthcare.

Moments later, police learned the 21-year-old stabbing victim had arrived at that hospital. Police then went to the hospital to interview the victim about the incident.

“However, he was uncooperative and voluntarily left the hospital before being discharged,” the news release said.

Officers said the Rocky Mount Police Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the stabbing and fight. Police did not say if the stabbing was related to a large fight that broke out a night earlier at Aroma Bar and Bistro about a block away.

The department’s violent crime and gang unit are also investigating because “those involved are validated gang members,” police said.

The news release said anyone with information about the incident should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards. Police said info can also be sent to Text-A-Tip by texting RMPOL and a message to 274637.