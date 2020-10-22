1 taken into custody in connection with deadly shooting in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a 39-year-old man was shot and killed in Rocky Mount, police said.

The shooting happened Thursday around 12:45 a.m. at 148 Cooley Road.

According to police, when officers arrived to the area they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said a suspect was found at the scene and taken into custody.

The identity of the suspect was not released.

The case remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.