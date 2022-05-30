ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was taken to a nearby hospital after she had a medical emergency and crashed into a store in Rocky Mount Monday.

The incident was reported at a business named Snapback City, near the corner of Fairview Road and Oakwood Drive. Video of the aftermath was posted on Facebook around 12:30 p.m.

Rocky Mount police said the owner of the business was in a Mercedes sedan parked in front of the business.

She had a medical emergency and hit the car’s accelerator, smashing the car through the front windows and into the store, police said.

The woman told police she blacked out, according to officers.

She was taken to UNC Nash Hospital. No one else was injured.