RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured when gunshots were fired into a home in a neighborhood near Fayetteville over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 2600 block of Carolina Drive, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

The street is in a neighborhood just north of U.S. 401 and less than a mile from Fayetteville city limits.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they began investigating a shooting into an occupied home.

One person was injured out of four people in the home, a news release from deputies said.

The injured person was taken by EMS to Cape Fear Valley Main in Fayetteville for medical treatment. There was no word about the condition of the victim this week.

Deputies said they are still investigating the shooting.

Officials said anyone with information about the incident should call Detective Hoskins at (910) 875-5111.