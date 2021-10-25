1 taken to hospital after school bus with children aboard hit by SUV in Wilson County

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was injured when an SUV slammed into the back of a school bus with students aboard in Wilson County Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 4:15 p.m. along N.C. 42 near Ernest Road, which is about 2 miles west of Wilson, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper K.C. Grady.

The bus with five children aboard had just let some students off when the crash happened, Grady said.

The bus was pulling away as a man driving an SUV slammed into the rear of the bus.

Grady said the SUV driver was not paying attention.

The children on the bus from Rock Ridge Elementary School were not injured and their parents came to the scene to pick them up, he said.

The school bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but Grady said the driver’s injuries were not apparent.

The bus was not heavily damaged and was driven away after the wreck.

Grady said the SUV driver would be cited in the crash.