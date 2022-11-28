RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim said he was shot while he was walking in the 300 block of Doc Brown Road just northeast of Raeford. He was treated for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any further information, contact Det. Arbos at (910) 875-5111.