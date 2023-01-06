ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — One teenager and two adults were arrested for their role in a shooting earlier this week, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday at 4:20 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 15-501 and Pinebluff Lake Road near Aberdeen. After arriving, they found a motorist who was hit in the hand by a bullet while driving along U.S. 15-501. The motorist was treated and released from First Health Moore Regional Hospital.
On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Southern Pines in connection with the shootings. Investigators found the vehicle involved in the shooting and several firearms.
The same day, deputies arrested the following suspects:
- Kendrick Camall Purcell, 35– felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He received a $200,000 bond and will appear in court on Jan. 11.
- Chaucey Yvonne Williams, 36– felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. She received a $250,000 secured bond and will appear in court Jan. 11.
- A 15-year-old male juvenile was taken into custody by the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.