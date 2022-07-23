FEARRINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was trapped and two people were injured when a tree fell into a home in Chatham County Saturday afternoon, officials said.

As heavy rain and strong thunderstorms storms hit the area, a “really big tree” fell into a home in the Fearrington development, according to Chatham County officials.

Just after 3 p.m., crews responded to a home near Village Way at Creekwood in Fearrington Village, according to authorities.

One person was trapped and had to be rescued by fire crews from North Chatham Fire Department, according to Steve Newton, the Chatham County emergency management director.

Two adults who were in the home were taken to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

The home was deemed unstable after the tree caused damage to the structure, according to officials with North Chatham Fire Department.

FirstHealth EMS and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

After fire crews left, a deputy remained at the home to keep anyone from entering the unstable structure, fire officials said.