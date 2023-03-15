ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested on murder charges Wednesday after a 15-year-old was shot and killed Monday night, Rocky Mount police said.

On Monday shortly before 11 p.m., police officers were called to a shooting in the 1300 block of Tarboro Street.

Police said they found a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. He was transported to UNC Health Nash Hospital by ambulance and died at the hospital from his injuries.

More than 15 bullets hit a nearby home — breaking several windows and causing other damage.

Police said that while officers were investigating, they discovered guns and drugs inside the house where the teen was found.

Photos show the scene of a Rocky Mount shooting that killed a 15-year-old. (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

Detectives worked to develop and follow up on leads related to the shooting. After following up on those leads, two suspects were arrested, police said.

Jazion Moody, 20, and Shallah Fenner, 19, are charged with first-degree murder. Both are in the Edgecombe County under no bond.

Police said they are still looking for a man linked to a search warrant in the case at 1324 Tarboro St.

Deshunto Alston Jr.

Deshunto Alston Jr., 19, has not been apprehended, according to police. He was charged with three counts of possession of a stolen gun, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said.

Detectives continue to follow up on the case and ask anyone with information to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department.