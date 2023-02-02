ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were arrested Wednesday evening for having multiple drugs and a gun, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Roanoke Rapids Police and the Halifax County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 520 Whitaker Street in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said agencies received several complaints of drug activity at the home Deputies conducted an investigation and it led them to secure a search warrant at this location.

Deputies seized 24.2 grams of methamphetamine, 1.8 grams of fentanyl, 73 dosage units of gabapentin, six grams of marijuana, scales, drug paraphernalia and a .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Four people were arrested and charged as follows:

Samantha Ramey Drake, 32 – possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a $4,000 secured bond and will appear in court on Friday.

Michael Lawrence Fahey, 33 – possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II narcotic, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule I narcotic, possession of schedule IV narcotic, maintaining a dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $15,000 bond and has a court appearance on Friday.

Charles Owen Pearson, 60 – possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II narcotic, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule I narcotic, possession of schedule VI narcotic, maintaining a dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $15,000 secured bond and has a court appearance on Friday.

Michael Anthony Carter was arrested after deputies learned that he was wanted by North Carolina Probation and Parole as a fugitive. He received a $5,000 secured bond and will appear in court on Feb. 14.

If you have information about crimes in Halifax County you are encouraged to report what you know anonymously to the Halifax County CrimeStoppers by calling (252) 583-4444, or online at www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org. Your information is confidential, and you can get paid money for what you know.