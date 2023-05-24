RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On the one-year anniversary of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, CBS17 is taking a closer look at school safety and security in our area.

In the 12 months since a gunman stormed into Robb Elementary School and killed 19 children and two teachers, school districts across the Triangle, and beyond, have dealt with violent threats and weapons snuck onto campus.

CBS 17 checked in with multiple school systems: Each are spending millions to make changes to amp up their security measures.

“I just want parents to know that our campuses are safer and that we’re doing our due diligence to make sure that we continue improving the safety of our campuses,” said Russ Smith, the senior director of Office Security for the Wake County Public School System.

In Wake County, school board members decided Tuesday night to install new visitor management systems at each school.

IDs will be screen through sex offender registries and other databases.

Visitors will be escorted around.

“We’re being diligent and following the recommendations from our security assessment to make all of our campuses safer,” said Smith.

In Cumberland County, officials also decided to install a new system.

Their system will screen visitors and volunteers, track them, and even send out a message to relevant staff and security officers about who is in the building, and why.

Orange County Schools just wrapped up their pilot year working with a visitor management system that also screens guests.

The process also does rapid background checks.

Officials are now looking at ways to enhance electronic access controls for doorways.

Johnston County School leaders voted to install weapon detectors in their schools.

There will be scanners in each lobby, and one reserved for bus riders.

Discussions are ongoing to install similar weapon detectors in Harnett County.

CBS 17 reached out to officials with Durham Public Schools. As of air-time, there had been no response.

Most of the changes that are already in the works should be completed by the fall — just in time for the new school year.