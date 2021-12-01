1 year later, fellow deputies and family gather to remember Nash County deputy killed in crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Wednesday was a day to reflect.

A group made up of family and members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office gathered at this intersection of U.S. 301 near May Drive in Rocky Mount.

They did it to remember Jared Allison.

“It has been a tough year. He left a really good impression on us,” said Chief Deputy Brandon Medina. “We were able to go out to the site. Just take a moment of silence and thank that he’s no longer suffering.”

Allison was a husband, father, and son. He was also a U.S. Army veteran and third-generation law enforcement officer with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

“Regardless of the situation he had a smile on his face,” said Medina.

On Thanksgiving in 2020, the sheriff’s office said Allison was trying to pull over someone on a motorcycle when he collided with another vehicle in an intersection on U.S. 301.

His patrol car flipped and ejected him. The 26-year-old passed away days later in the hospital.

Wednesday, his family and deputies gathered at a makeshift memorial where the crash happened, exactly one year after he died.

“We’ve had a lot of counselors come in and talk to people on an individual basis,” Medina said.

Even in the midst of grief, family and the sheriff’s office said his memory will live on.

“He was featured on Animal Planet where he rescued some animals at a local call for service. I remember the filming of the show and it was a little warm and muggy. He was a straight trooper,” Medina said, smiling.

Back in October, the sheriff’s office and Allison’s family made a trip to Washington, D.C. to honor him. His name was added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall.