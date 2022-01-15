At least 10 injured in 2-vehicle head-on crash in Youngsville, officials say

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County officials say several people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Youngsville Saturday evening.

The wreck was reported just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hampton Lane and Park Avenue, which is in northern Youngsville near U.S. 1.

Ten people were injured in the crash, according to Franklin County officials.

Justin Graney, with the Youngsville Fire Department, said the wreck appeared to be a head-on crash. Graney also said there are several serious injuries among those wounded in the crash.

Two Wake County EMS units have been requested to help with any possible calls in other areas of Franklin County, officials said.

No other information was available.