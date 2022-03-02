RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is getting ready to start improvement projects on roads in Chatham and Lee Counties as early as this summer.

NCDOT awarded contracts to two companies to start work as early as July. Work is expected to be completed by summer 2023.

In Chatham County, a $6 million contract with Raleigh’s Fred Smith Company will mill and resurface lanes and reconstruct shoulders along 29 miles of roadway. Work includes a section of U.S. 64, three sections of N.C. 42 and seven sections of secondary roads.

In Lee County, a $4.4 million contract with S.T. Wooten Corporation of Wilson will mill and resurface nearly 23 miles of roadway. This includes a section each of U.S. 421 Business, U.S. 1 Business, N.C. 87 and N.C. 78 and 11 sections of secondary roads.

People who drive through these areas should expect lane closures when work begins, the NCDOT said, as it confirmed crews will be working close to the travel lanes.

Additionally, earlier this week, the state announced it would also spend more than $16 million paving approximately 60 miles of state-owned roads in Wake County over the next 18 months.

Officials said the road work might start this summer, but must be finished by late fall 2023. Fred Smith Company was also awarded the contract for these projects, too.