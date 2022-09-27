NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten people were arrested in Nash County and now most of them face a variety of drug charges, deputies said Tuesday night.

There was one woman among the group and several gang members, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

During the round-up, “numerous illegal” guns — including three that were stolen — were seized by deputies, the news release said.

The arrests include Harold D. Jones Jr., 47, of Wilson, Tyluis Daniels, 43, of Rocky Mount, Erica Willis, 28, of Nashville and Stacy Ray Johnson, 28, of Rocky Mount, the news release said.

Johnson, who faces a stolen handgun charge, was indicted by a federal grand jury after he was busted during a traffic stop in January, officials said.

“Johnson was known to Nash County to be a part of the ‘Crip’ gang set operating in Rocky Mount,” the news release said.

Also arrested were James Kantrell Kent, 23, of Wilson, Labarris D. Powell, 27, Nyjier Harrison Jones, 23, and Monseque Harper, 35, all of Rocky Mount, the news release said.

Powell was also known to be part of the “Crip” gang in Rocky Mount and was busted for selling heroin in Nash County, deputies said.

Harper was on federal probation at the time of his arrest, deputies said.

Kent was charged with having a stolen gun and faces more charges from outstanding warrants, the news release said.

Jonathan H. Park, 26, of Little Rock, New Jersey and Jacob S. McLaughlin, 27, of Sharpsburg were also included in the bust, the news release said.

Park was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Nash County, leading to 70 pounds of marijuana being seized, the news release said.

The drugs were bound for the Rocky Mount area, deputies said.