ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women were charged on Wednesday after a 10-year-old accidentally shot a 1-year-old in Edgecombe County, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Nash General Hospital Police in regard to a 1-year-old that had been shot in the 100 block of River Run Road in Rocky Mount.

When detectives arrived at the hospital, they discovered that a 10-year-old had gotten a hold of a firearm and accidentally shot the other child. The 1-year-old is at the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Several units arrived at the residence to secure the firearm. During the course of the investigation detectives determined that two women who lived in the residence failed to secure the weapon from the children.

Tosha Mayo, 48, and Yasmin May, 26, were both charged with storage of firearms to protect minors.

Sheriff Atkinson with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s office stated that he will not tolerate unsafe firearm handle that leads to children or anyone being shot. Always keep your firearms in a secure location so it can not be accessed by a child.