ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 10-year-old child was allegedly stabbed to death by their sister, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 2000 block of Beaverdam Road outside of Enfield regarding a missing 10-year-old child.

Deputies learned the mother found the missing child in the backyard and that the child appeared to be dead. Further investigation revealed the child was stabbed multiple times and was deceased.

Investigators believe the child was stabbed inside the home and was moved to the back of the house.

Deputies arrested the sister of the deceased, Kaneijah Zyir Bradley, 22, of Enfield, and charged her with murder. Bradley was placed in the Halifax County Detention Center without bond and will appear in court on Jan. 25.

“This is such a sad incident,” said Sheriff Tyree Davis. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

The sheriff’s office said the motive is unclear and remains under investigation.

Anyone that may have additional information is asked to contact Lieutenant R. Somogyi with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.