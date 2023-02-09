RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man with a history of child porn convictions will spend the next decade in prison.

Mitchum Bailey, 44, of Whispering Pines, was sentenced Thursday by a judge for a set of child pornography possession charges from March 2021. He pleaded guilty to them in August 2022.

Prior to these charges, Bailey’s rap sheet included a conviction for child pornography possession in 2018. Bailey was sentenced in March 2019 to serve two years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

However, halfway through his time in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said he was released early to a halfway home in Fayetteville to complete his sentencing.

Just days before Bailey would have been released, facility staff discovered and searched an unauthorized phone found on his bed. That search, the DOJ said, turned up images of more child pornography.

The State Bureau of Investigation stepped in to search the phone, plus a second phone found to belong to Bailey. Both were found to contain child porn, some including images of children under the age of 12, according to a DOJ release.

In an interview with Bailey, he admitted to using both cellphones and electronically searching for the child pornography images, the DOJ also said.

The repeat offender was sent a clear message by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III on Thursday when he was given the decade-long sentence, the DOJ said in the release.