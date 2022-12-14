RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–It was only a decade ago when chaos struck at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

A gunman entered the school killing 20 first graders and six educators.

He also killed his mother before turning the gun on himself.

Last month, the town opened a memorial opened to honor the victims of the massacre.

The mass shooting, and the many others that have taken place since then, have sparked a debate about gun laws.

CBS 17 asked North Carolina senator Phil Berger on what efforts, if any, are being made to strengthen laws.

“I have not heard anything different from either the folks that would like to change gun laws to give law abiding citizens more flexibility as far as gun ownership, haven’t heard anything different from the suggestions, haven’t heard anything different from the folks that would like to restrict gun ownership as to what they would like to see,” said Berger.

He says we could see more bills introduced this upcoming legislative session.

“I do think you’ll see bills introduced to deal with some aspect of gun ownership. Whether we actually pass something or not just remains to be seen.”

As far as red flag laws, Berger says he hasn’t seen any proposals that he feels provide a positive benefit without impending on constitutional rights.

This week flags were lowered at half-staff in Connecticut to remember those who lost their lives.