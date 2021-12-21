100+ Chatham County children, families surprised with Christmas gifts

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 100 children and their families in Chatham County received surprise holiday gifts on Tuesday. The charitable effort came from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office’s “Sheriff Sleigh” gift delivery program and a resident’s “Stuff-a-Stocking” toy drive, a news release said.

Lesley Dean Matthews, of Bynum, leads the toy drive end of the partnership, which is in its second year.

“I’m not a non-profit. I’m just a neighbor and a networker who believes in helping local children and families in need,” she said. “I wish I had someone looking out for me when I was growing up—that’s why I do it. I want to be that person for someone else who needs it.”

Hundreds of people donated toys, clothes, gift cards, and more. Additional volunteers pitched in by helping to transport supplies and spread the word about the event, the sheriff’s office said.

All gifts were then taken to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. They were sorted for distribution with consideration given to who wanted and needed what kinds of gifts.

The cooperation between Matthews and the sheriff’s office broke records for donations, the release said.

Matthews has been doing his “Stuff-a-Stocking” program for 13 years.

“I couldn’t do what I do without the Bynum community, Galloway Ridge residents, and so many anonymous donors,” Matthews said. “I call them my ‘Secret Elves’ because they are the ones working behind the scenes to make dreams come true.”

Matthews has partnered with agencies like the Chatham County Department of Social Services to get help finding families who may be in need during the holidays. Now she has the sheriff’s office as a partner.

“Many of the recipients were victims of crime, trauma, or hardship over the last couple of years,” Sheriff Mike Roberson said. “Although these presents may not restore what they have lost, it sends a message to these children and their families that they are loved and seen and have the support of this community. It’s an honor to share in the excitement and experience all of the emotions that come with making someone’s holiday wishes come true.”