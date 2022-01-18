100 guns found in travelers’ carry-on bags last year at RDU, TSA says

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent’s patch is seen as she helps travelers place their bags through the 3-D scanner at the Miami International Airport on May 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. TSA has begun using the new 3-D computed tomography (CT) scanner in a checkpoint lane to detect explosives and other prohibited items that may be inside carry-on bags. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than three times as many firearms were found in passengers’ carry-on luggage at Raleigh-Durham International Airport last year than in 2020.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that its agents found 100 firearms at RDU in 2021, up from 33 a year before.

The state’s two largest airports — RDU and Charlotte Douglas International (106) — accounted for 206 of the 254 guns discovered statewide last year.

That’s the highest total in at least four years, and more than double the 105 that were found in 2020.

TSA agents in North Carolina found one firearm for roughly every 61,000 passengers screened — higher than the national rate of one firearm for approximately every 98,000 passengers screened.

The national leader was Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, where 507 firearms were found, followed by Dallas/Fort Worth International (317) and George Bush Intercontinental in Houston (245).

The agency did not say what types of guns were most commonly found.

Travelers face both potential criminal charges and civil penalties of up to $13,900 for each violation for bringing firearms to a security checkpoint.