RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than one hundred runners, five miles and one mission: to raise money for athletes in North Carolina.

On Friday morning, law enforcement from dozens of agencies across the state laced up their sneakers to run alongside Special Olympics athletes.

“Being with our athletes is an amazing experience for them,” Leslie Moyar, the Vice President for Development of the Torch Run, said.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson led her own recruits through the city on the run, saying it’s an example of what RPD is all about.

“They see what our traditions are, they see what is important to us, and this is an opportunity for us to engage our community as well,” Chief Patterson said.

The summer games stretch through Raleigh and Holly Springs, with an opening ceremony scheduled for Friday night at NC State University.