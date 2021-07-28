$1,000 reward offered after 6 catalytic converters stolen from church vans in Creedmoor

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A reward is being offered after six catalytic converters were stolen over a two-day period at a church north of the Triangle, police say.

The thefts were discovered July 20 at The Christian Faith Center at 101 Peach Tree St. in Creedmoor, according to a news release from Creedmoor police.

The catalytic converters were stolen from six church Ford vans, the news release said. Batteries were also stolen from two church Freightliner buses.

“The suspects used a cutting tool/saw to remove the catalytic converters from the vehicles,” the news release said, adding that the theft took place sometime between July 19 and July 20.

Anyone with information about the theft or similar cases is asked to call the Creedmoor Police Department at 919 528-1515 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at 919 693-3100.

“A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect,” the news release said.