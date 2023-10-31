CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced Monday a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in a violent crime that claimed the lives of a woman and four men.

Law enforcement arrived at a home near Gardner Highway in Clinton early Thursday morning and found five victims, each with fatal gunshot wounds, according to an ATF news release.

“ATF works hand-in-hand with our local and state law enforcement partners on cases involving violent gun crime,” said ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Alicia Jones. “We hope that by applying the resources we have available, we can assist in gathering the information needed to quickly identify those responsible for this horrible crime.”

ATF is working with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office on this investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 592-4141.