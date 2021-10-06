$100,000 scratch-off to give retired Moore County veterans wedding they missed 25 years ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Moore County couple, both retired Army veterans, will get the wedding they missed out on 25 years ago after winning $100,000 in a scratch-off, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

Retired Army Sgt. Carla Johnson, of Carthage, bought a $20 Premier Cash scratch-off ticket from the J. Cash Mart in Cameron. She waited until that night to scratch it off and didn’t believe at first how much she had won, the release said.

“I started to panic, and I just started screaming,” she said.

Johnson and her husband, a 23-year veteran of the Army himself, got married on Dec. 6, 1996. She deployed to the Persian Gulf the following day to serve as a diesel mechanic, the release said.

Johnson said she and her husband had planned to renew their vows in December. The $100,000 prize will help give them the ceremony they didn’t get in 1996.

“At least we know the wedding is paid for in December now and we don’t have to panic,” Johnson said she told her husband after the win. “It was just a blessing.”

Johnson claimed the prize Monday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She took home more than $70,000 after tax withholdings. She said she also planned to give 10 percent of the money to her church put some toward a college fund for her four grandchildren, the release said.

There are still $100,000 prizes to be won from the Premier Cash scratch-off.

The NC Education Lottery raises more than $900 million a year for education. It contributed about $4.6 million to Moore County in 2020, according to the lotery.