100K+ Duke Energy customers still without power after storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After a night of rainfall and snow in some areas, more than 100,000 Duke Energy customers in North Carolina remain without power on Monday afternoon. Another 14,000 Duke Energy customers in South Carolina were also without power.

Duke Energy said on its website that repairs and damage assessment were underway. At it’s peak, the storms left more than 3,200 customers without power.

A storm update read, “We expect to have estimated restoration times for our hardest hit areas populated on the map later in the day. Due to the severity of damage and difficult restoration conditions, customers should prepare for outages of an extended duration.”

The largest outage on Monday afternoon was in Graham County where more than 50 percent of customers were without power. Duke Energy’s outage map did not indicate when power would be back.

In Caswell County, about 20 percent of customers were out of power. There was no estimate for when power may return there.

Only two counties had estimates for when power would be restored. Cherokee County had an estimated time of 4 p.m. Lee County had an estimated time of 11:45 p.m.

Click here to view the current outage map.

Severe weather is tapering off but a flash flood warning is in place until 9:00 p.m. Monday for parts of Wake County.