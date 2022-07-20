SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Stopping into a shop called La Guadalupana De Siler City proved to be a winning errand once a scratch-off purchased there made a Chatham County man nearly $100,000 richer.

Adolfo Aguilar of Goldston tried his luck on a $30 lottery ticket called “Fabulous Fortune,” which turned up a $100,000 win.

Aguilar collected his winnings — which came to be $71,019 after taxes — on Wednesday.

The Fabulous Fortune scratch-off game started up this month and there are a total of six $3 million prizes and 18 prizes of $100,00. Of these, there are 15 $100,000 prizes still out there to be claimed and five of the $3 million winning tickets are up for grabs too.