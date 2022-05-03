RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five school districts in central North Carolina will receive more than $111 million in construction grants from lottery proceeds.

The state Department of Public Instruction announced a total of $400 million to more than two dozen districts across the state for school construction, renovation or other capital improvements.

State officials say it’s the most money ever awarded in a year from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund, created by the General Assembly in 2017 from revenues from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

NBPSCF-2021-Grant-Awards_0Download

Here’s how the five districts in the CBS 17 viewing area will spend their money:

HALIFAX COUNTY SCHOOLS, $31.2 million

The district is building a new school for grades pre-K through eight.

HOKE COUNTY SCHOOLS, $30 million

The district is building a new Hoke County High School. It previously received $10 million.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY SCHOOLS, $40 million

The district is building a new Northampton County High School for grades 9-12.

CLINTON CITY SCHOOLS, $899,000

Roofing projects are planned for three elementary schools: Sunset, Butler and Kerr elementary schools.

WAYNE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS, $9 million

The district is planning a new Fremont Elementary School, and previously received $15 million for the project.