RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five school districts in central North Carolina will receive more than $111 million in construction grants from lottery proceeds.

The state Department of Public Instruction announced a total of $400 million to more than two dozen districts across the state for school construction, renovation or other capital improvements.

State officials say it’s the most money ever awarded in a year from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund, created by the General Assembly in 2017 from revenues from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Here’s how the five districts in the CBS 17 viewing area will spend their money:

HALIFAX COUNTY SCHOOLS, $31.2 million

The district is building a new school for grades pre-K through eight.

HOKE COUNTY SCHOOLS, $30 million

The district is building a new Hoke County High School. It previously received $10 million.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY SCHOOLS, $40 million

The district is building a new Northampton County High School for grades 9-12.

CLINTON CITY SCHOOLS, $899,000

Roofing projects are planned for three elementary schools: Sunset, Butler and Kerr elementary schools.

WAYNE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS, $9 million

The district is planning a new Fremont Elementary School, and previously received $15 million for the project.