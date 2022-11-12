TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s an honor.

On November 11, Gordon Campbell was honored at a special ceremony held at The Fountains at The Albemarle in Tarboro to celebrate his 79th Veterans Day. With Campbell being 102 years old, he was the oldest of the 25 residents to be recognized for military service.

Born in April 1920, Campbell joined the Navy in 1943 as a flight navigator and served for four years, mainly flying cargo from New York across the Atlantic to the “fighting fronts” of Africa, Sicily and Rome. On return flights, he transported wounded soldiers.

While being a 20-year resident of The Fountains at The Albemarle, Campbell has become known for his artistic accomplishments in painting.

Watch the video to find out more about him.