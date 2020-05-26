10th Butner inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19, officials say

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The 10th inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution near Butner has died from an illness linked to COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.
Isaac Lamar Byers, 52, who died Tuesday, initially tested positive for the coronavirus on April 23, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
On April 27, Byers suffered respiratory failure and was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, the news release said.
On May 10, his “condition declined and he was placed on a ventilator,” according to the news release.
Officials said Byers was in a minimum-security facility serving 12.5 years for possession with intent to distribute at least 28 grams of cocaine base.
Authorities said Byers had “had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions.”
As of Tuesday evening, there are 4,438 inmates in the various facilities at the federal prison near Butner. Of those, 155 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
