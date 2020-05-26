10th Butner inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19, officials say

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The 10th inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution near Butner has died from an illness linked to COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.

Isaac Lamar Byers, 52, who died Tuesday, initially tested positive for the coronavirus on April 23, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

On April 27, Byers suffered respiratory failure and was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, the news release said.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

On May 10, his “condition declined and he was placed on a ventilator,” according to the news release.

Officials said Byers was in a minimum-security facility serving 12.5 years for possession with intent to distribute at least 28 grams of cocaine base.

Authorities said Byers had “had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions.”

As of Tuesday evening, there are 4,438 inmates in the various facilities at the federal prison near Butner. Of those, ‭155‬ inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

More headlines from CBS17.com: