11-year-old boy suffers head injury in Rocky Mount shooting, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating after they say a young boy suffered a head injury in a shooting Saturday night.

Police say around 8:35 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Lafayette Circle.

When officers arrived, they located an 11-year-old boy who sustained what they are calling a “superficial head injury” from the shooting.

The incident initially occurred near the intersection of Westwood Drive and York Street. Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the hospital for further treatment.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is entirely anonymous.