CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A mother, her 12-year-old son, and an area cross-country team were among the people involved in a multi-vehicle wreck Friday on I-85 in Cabarrus County, NC State Highway Patrol and Barton College officials confirmed with QCN.

Barton College’s cross-country team was on their way to the Conference Carolinas Championship in Charlotte on Friday, Oct. 20, when they were involved in the crash.

The accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. Friday on I-85 South near the Lane Street on-ramp. Initially, all lanes were shut down at Exit 63. The interstate reopened just before 4 p.m. Friday.

Troopers confirm with Queen City News that the bus, carrying the country-country team, was traveling south, failed to reduce speed, and collided with multiple vehicles.

During the multi-vehicle crash, a 12-year-old boy who was riding with his mother was ejected from their vehicle and landed on the interstate. Troopers tell QCN he was miraculously OK and was ‘up and walking around’ following the crash.

Both the mother and her son were among several people taken to Atrium Health Northeast. Another woman, who was in the third vehicle involved, sustained back injuries, Highway Patrol confirmed. Barton College said one of their student-athletes was taken for observation.

Photos: Kannapolis Fire and Police

“Members of Barton’s administration have been in constant communication with Coach Tim Foster and are thankful that all student-athletes and staff are safe. One student athlete was taken to the hospital for a 24-hour observation, as a precaution. She is in the care of her parents,” officials with Barton College confirm with QCN.

The other student-athletes who were on the bus Friday have been examined and are reportedly in good condition. Conference Carolinas told Queen City News that Barton College was able to participate in Saturday morning’s meet and had four individuals running.

Barton College said the cross-country coach and his team remained in Charlotte overnight and were traveling back to campus on Saturday. There were a total of 12 student-athletes on the bus.

The bus was not owned by Barton College.

No charges have been filed yet in this crash. This remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.