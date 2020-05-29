12th inmate dies of COVID-19 at Butner prison

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal Bureau of Prisons officials are marking the 12th inmate death related to COVID-19 at FCI Butner in Butner.

Officials say Bernardo Luis Olarta-Loaiza, 63, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Butner (Low) facility.

On May 21, Olarta-Loaisa was evaluated by medical staff for issues with his Automatic Implantable Cardiac Defibrillator (AICD).

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later died on May 28.

Olarta-Loaisa was serving a 12-year sentence for maritime drug and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine while on board a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.

He had been in custody at the facility since May 22, 2018.