12th inmate dies of COVID-19 at Butner prison

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal Bureau of Prisons officials are marking the 12th inmate death related to COVID-19 at FCI Butner in Butner.
Officials say Bernardo Luis Olarta-Loaiza, 63, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Butner (Low) facility.
On May 21, Olarta-Loaisa was evaluated by medical staff for issues with his Automatic Implantable Cardiac Defibrillator (AICD).
He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later died on May 28.
Olarta-Loaisa was serving a 12-year sentence for maritime drug and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine while on board a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.
He had been in custody at the facility since May 22, 2018.
