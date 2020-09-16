14-year-old Rocky Mount boy dies following accidental shooting, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– A 14-year-old boy who was shot on Friday has died, Rocky Mount Police said.

Police said on Friday around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of an accidental shooting in the 700 block of Hammond Street in Rocky Mount.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he died on Sunday, police said.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking anyone with information about this shooting to please call the department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-ATip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is anonymous.