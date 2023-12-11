ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man will spend 14 years in prison for selling heroin just months — and while on bond — after he was already busted for the same crime during a drug raid, officials said last week.

Carlos Wendell Garrett, 45, already pleaded guilty distribution of a controlled substance that contained a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, according to a Friday news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

He was sentenced by a United States District Judge to 168 months in federal prison followed by three years of post-release supervision, officials announced Friday.

The case against Garrett began in early 2020 when deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit started making “controlled buys” of illegal drugs at a home in Rocky Mount.

Those buys led to a search warrant and a raid in which heroin/fentanyl, packaging, baggies, stamps, and other narcotics-related material were seized, deputies said.

Garrett was arrested, charged and later made bond.

Then, while he was out on bond in 2021, deputies were told Garrett was selling heroin again from the same home in the previous raid, the news release said.

Again, deputies and Rocky Mount Police began making “controlled buys” of heroin from Garrett, officials said.

“This ultimately landed him on the United States Attorney’s Office desk,” deputies said in the news release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the case.