ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 15-month-old boy who died in Rocky Mount in late October has now had his death ruled a homicide after his mother’s boyfriend was arrested and charged with murder and child abuse, the Rocky Mount Police Department said late Wednesday night.

The boy’s death, that was originally ruled a suspicious death, has now been ruled a homicide after the police department was contacted by the medical examiner’s office, police said.

On Oct. 23, officers responded to the 1100 block of York Street to a report of “the child losing and regaining consciousness” after “it was reported the child had fallen.”

Police said 19-year-old Isaiah Miller was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse after the medical examiner found internal injuries that were “ruled not to be accidental.”

Miller is being held in the Nash County Detention Center without bond.