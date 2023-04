SEMORA, N.C. (WNCN) — A 15-year-old boy drowned in Hyco Lake late Wednesday afternoon, Person County Sheriff Jayson Wilburn told CBS 17.

The sheriff’s office received a call around 5:15 p.m. The body was recovered around 7 p.m. near Shore Road in Semora, Wilburn said.

The area where the boy drowned is a channel of the lake and is popular with young people, Wilburn told CBS 17. The group that the victim was with were swimming and using a rope swing on the bridge over the channel.