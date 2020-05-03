150+ register, receive free COVID-19 testing at Wilson drive-up site

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 100 people are waiting for COVID-19 test results after going to a free clinic in Wilson County on Saturday.

The drive-through testing is being put on by Goshen Medical Center. They’ll have testing sites throughout the area as the pandemic continues.

“I noticed most the places now the only time they’ll test you is when you’re showing symptoms, and that’s good, but that’s too late,” said Chester Aycock.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

Aycock is the president of Goshen Medical Center. He’s also the Bishop at St. Paul Church of Christ Disciples of Christ in Wilson, which is where they held Saturday’s clinic.

“We try to keep them encouraged,” said Aycock. “It has been very stressful but you know, we have to stand strong.”

He said he’s been tracking COVID-19 numbers closely.

“The sad part is they keep going up and I want to see them come down, and the only way they’re going to come down is if we stay separate from one another and get tested if you have it, so you won’t keep spreading it,” said Aycock.

People register for the clinics beforehand. The throat swab test is free if you don’t have insurance.

“If you’ve ever had a strep swab, it’s maybe a step up from that one, but it’s not that bad,” said volunteer Deborah Woodard.

Woodard said she’s happy to be helping out, especially seeing so many people with concerns.

“People are afraid and they don’t know what to expect. They’re seeing all the things on the news and it’s freaking everybody out, but I think this gives them a little peace of mind,” said Woodard.

About 160 people registered for Saturday. They staggered appointments where people drove up for swab tests and were out within ten minutes.

“Everybody seems to be really happy and the tests have gone well,” said Aycock.

Results come back within 24 to 48 hours.

Goshen Medical Center’s also done drive-through testing in Duplin County and plans to hold more of these clinics in other counties in our area.

For information on future testing sites, go here: http://www.goshenmedical.org/.

More headlines from CBS17.com: