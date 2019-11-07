$1,500 reward offered for information leading to capture of Robeson County teenage murder suspect

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The United States Marshal Service announced Wednesday a $1,500 reward for any information leading to the capture of a 13-year-old murder suspect in Robeson County.

The teen, identified as Jericho W., was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and beige pants. He escaped around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after an appearance at the Robeson County Juvenile Court, deputies said.

He was last seen near the intersection of Highway 72 and Country Club Road.

Jericho W. was arrested along with Derrick Deshawn Hunt, 19, in Rowland in connection with the deaths of two brothers, Frank and Adam Thomas, officials said.

The brothers were found dead inside a home on Marigold Lane on Oct 15.

Anyone with information is asked to call the US Marshals tip line at 1-877-926-8332.

