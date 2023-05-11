Total weight of drugs seized was approximately 200 grams with a street value of $15,000.00. (Courtesy Sanford Police Department)

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — About 200 grams of psilocybin mushrooms with a street value of $15,000 were discovered when police executed a search warrant in Lee County.

Officers with the Narcotics and Selective Enforcement Units of the Sanford Police Department searched a home in the 1300 block of Goldsboro Avenue at approximately 11:15 a.m. on May 5.

Inside the residence agents found about a dozen clear plastic bags containing the mushrooms as well as “various cultivating products used in the manufacturing process,” police said in a Thursday press release.

The man who lived there, 25-year-old Brandow Leonardo Villeda, was not home at the time of the search warrant execution, so police put out an arrest warrant for him. Three days later, Villeda was arrested in Wake County.

He is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver psilocybin mushrooms, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule I within 1,000 feet of a school, maintaining a dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Villeda received a $20,000 secured bond and was placed in the Wake County Jail.