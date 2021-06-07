$15K reward offered after Edgecombe County man found dead in his home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Harold Lee Gamble (Courtesy ECSO)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The death of a 61-year-old man is now considered a homicide and a $15,000 reward is being offered in the case, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Harold Lee Gamble was found dead in his home near Rocky Mount on June 1. Sheriff’s office investigators initially said his death was considered “suspicious.”

On Monday, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Gamble’s death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office said they are working on numerous leads.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 252-801-3181. Alternatively, you can contact Team Cold Case at 252-406-6736.

A cash reward of up to $15,000 is being offered through Team Cold Case for information leading to an arrest in this case. If someone knows something, say something.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories