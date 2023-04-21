CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who led deputies on a chase with drugs in his car faces 16 charges stemming from the incident, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Deputies said they stopped a car driven by 31-year-old Dexter Lavert Barrino of Charlotte while they checked licenses on N.C. Highway 24/27 at Myrick Road.
They say Barrino’s license was suspended, leading him to flee the station and starting a police chase.
Deputies said police departments from Robbins and Biscoe along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit.
They eventually stopped him in Biscoe, according to deputies.
Investigators searched his vehicle, where they said they found:
- THC edibles
- THC-infused syrup
- THC oil concentrate
- THC vape cartridges
- Marijuana
- Psilocybin mushrooms
- Drug paraphernalia
- Marijuana paraphernalia
- An open container of vodka
- $716 in cash
Barrino is charged with:
- Trafficking in marijuana by possession
- Trafficking in marijuana by transportation
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance
- Felony possession of VI controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance
- Felony possession of schedule I controlled substance
- Maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance
- Felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle
- Possession of an open container
- Driving while license revoked
- Careless and reckless driving
- Speeding
- Improper passing
- Failure to maintain lane
- Unsafe passing
- Unsafe travel on two lane roadways
Barrino was taken to the Moore County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.