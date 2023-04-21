CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who led deputies on a chase with drugs in his car faces 16 charges stemming from the incident, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies said they stopped a car driven by 31-year-old Dexter Lavert Barrino of Charlotte while they checked licenses on N.C. Highway 24/27 at Myrick Road.

They say Barrino’s license was suspended, leading him to flee the station and starting a police chase.

Deputies said police departments from Robbins and Biscoe along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit.

They eventually stopped him in Biscoe, according to deputies.

Investigators searched his vehicle, where they said they found:

THC edibles

THC-infused syrup

THC oil concentrate

THC vape cartridges

Marijuana

Psilocybin mushrooms

Drug paraphernalia

Marijuana paraphernalia

An open container of vodka

$716 in cash

Barrino is charged with:

Trafficking in marijuana by possession

Trafficking in marijuana by transportation

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance

Felony possession of VI controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance

Felony possession of schedule I controlled substance

Maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

Felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Possession of an open container

Driving while license revoked

Careless and reckless driving

Speeding

Improper passing

Failure to maintain lane

Unsafe passing

Unsafe travel on two lane roadways

Barrino was taken to the Moore County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.